First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,430,224. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

