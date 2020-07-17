First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,651,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,045,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,617,000 after purchasing an additional 292,794 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,909. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. CSFB dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

