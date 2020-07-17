First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

NYSE APD traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.44. 190,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.34. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $288.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.