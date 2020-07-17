First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.88. 283,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,886. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.