First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $73.62 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned 0.87% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $73,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,875,000 after purchasing an additional 632,608 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,668,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098,562 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,722,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,424,000 after purchasing an additional 156,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,937,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,069,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. 221,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,712. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94.

