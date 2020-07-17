First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,608,000 after buying an additional 1,112,169 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,451,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 169,981 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.