First Command Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,177,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,515,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $209.85. 84,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

