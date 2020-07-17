First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 12,924 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. 234,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,674,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.