First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $325.28. 33,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.43. The company has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.