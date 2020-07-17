First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,552 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $7,847,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $4,248,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. 131,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,537,851. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.