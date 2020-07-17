First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 8,518 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.4% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

WMT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $376.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

