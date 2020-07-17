First Command Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. 38,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,912. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.