First Command Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 230.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after acquiring an additional 478,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,725 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

