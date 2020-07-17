First Command Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $393.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,106. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

