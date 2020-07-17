First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,362 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.75. 16,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,774. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.