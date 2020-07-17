First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 322 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. 59,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $220.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

