First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

