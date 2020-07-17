First Financial Corp IN Has $975,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Nike were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

