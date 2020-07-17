First Financial Corp IN Makes New $292,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $62.94 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

