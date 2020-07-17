First Financial Corp IN Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $191.77 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

