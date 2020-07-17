First Financial Corp IN Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $305.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.22. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $306.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.