First Financial Corp IN Sells 2,519 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

