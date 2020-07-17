First Financial Corp IN Sells 2,604 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Paypal were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.70. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

