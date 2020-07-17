First Financial Corp IN Sells 627 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

