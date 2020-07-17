First Financial Corp IN Sells 68 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.