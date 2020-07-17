First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

