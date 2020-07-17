First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $268,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $336,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Solar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,997.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

