FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,438. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 597.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

