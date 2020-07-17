Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 387,996 shares of company stock worth $40,660,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.89. 3,455,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

