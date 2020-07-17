Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS):

7/14/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/13/2020 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/7/2020 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/30/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

6/22/2020 – Focus Financial Partners is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

6/5/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/21/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/21/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 7,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,620. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 138,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

