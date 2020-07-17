Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Focusrite (LON:TUNE) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 810 ($9.97) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:TUNE remained flat at $GBX 690 ($8.49) during midday trading on Thursday. 16,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 648.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 606.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36. Focusrite has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 750 ($9.23).

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Focusrite will post 1720.0002174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

