Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOCIF remained flat at $$8.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares.

About Focusrite

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

