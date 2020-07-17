Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,753,000 after purchasing an additional 249,069 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.97. 2,779,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

