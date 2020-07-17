Foresight Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 232,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 56,429 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

