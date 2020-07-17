Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRA. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded down €0.80 ($0.90) on Thursday, reaching €38.24 ($42.97). 332,539 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($109.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.19.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

