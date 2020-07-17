Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRA. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded down €0.80 ($0.90) on Thursday, reaching €38.24 ($42.97). 332,539 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($109.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.19.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

