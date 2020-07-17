French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.96 and traded as low as $5.00. French Connection Group shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 229,105 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

