Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €66.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($74.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.85 ($58.26).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE traded down €0.79 ($0.89) during trading on Thursday, hitting €44.07 ($49.52). 1,651,862 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €44.21 and a 200 day moving average of €42.75.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.