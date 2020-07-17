FTX Token Price Hits $2.95 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $278.71 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00032342 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.04898144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

