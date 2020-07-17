G4S (LON:GFS) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

G4S (LON:GFS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of G4S to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 156.67 ($1.93).

Get G4S alerts:

Shares of G4S stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 133.30 ($1.64). The company had a trading volume of 6,155,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.01. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 69.92 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.50 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.59.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.