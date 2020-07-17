GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

GLPEY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,602. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.91. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

