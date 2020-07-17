Gems (GEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $475.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $91,817.60 and $475.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. In the last week, Gems has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01879438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00189049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About Gems

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,192,760,782 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

