Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.86

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $140.86 and traded as low as $139.80. Genel Energy shares last traded at $141.00, with a volume of 353,457 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $405.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.70.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

