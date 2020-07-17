General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in General Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 23,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. 61,091,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,678,281. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

