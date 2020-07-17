General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,849,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. 2,729,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,241. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

