General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Reduced by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Mills by 203.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $4,102,128 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. 2,266,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

