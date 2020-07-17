George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.75

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.75 and traded as high as $105.19. George Weston shares last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 195,311 shares traded.

WN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 7.7099993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

