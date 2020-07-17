George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.75

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.75 and traded as high as $105.19. George Weston shares last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 195,311 shares traded.
WN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.
About George Weston (TSE:WN)
George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.
