Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. 4,187,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,781. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

