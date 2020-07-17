Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $191.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

