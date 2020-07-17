Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys Shares of 6,900 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 2,567,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

