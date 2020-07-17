Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $29.64 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nike by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 176,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,203. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

